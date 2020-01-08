Local AG VP charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars, busted at Morro Bay vacation home

A woman who has been the Vice President of a local Ag company has been arrested, and is being charged with embezzling $330,000.

On September 23rd of last year, Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of embezzlement at Best Agri Marketing along Highway 99 in Traver.

The victim said the company’s Vice President of 19 years, Denise Franks, had embezzled more than $330,000 over the last four years.

After a three-month investigation, the Ag Unit served a search warrant at Franks’ home on Tuesday.

However, she was at her vacation home in Morro Bay at the time. With help from the Morro Bay Police Department, Franks was detained at the home in Morro Bay.

Detectives went to Morro Bay and arrested Franks for Embezzlement, Grand Theft and Identity Theft. She was taken back to Tulare County and booked into the Adult Pre-Trial Facility. Her bail is set at $75,000.

