Local 11-year-old goes missing. Police are asking for help

The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Audrina Moreno is a Hispanic female who is 11 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4″ 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

She left her home in the 400 block of Tulane Drive in Merced on 11/22/19 between 4-6pm. She may have been trying to get to Mercy Hospital to see a family member.

If you have any information about where Audrina is please contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.