‘Living Nativity’ drive-through Christmas event opens south of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A family-friendly, drive-through Christmas event opened south of Fresno.

The Living Nativity is located near Riverdale High School at the corner of Marks and Mt. Whitney avenues.

Cast members recreate the birth of Jesus over a five acre site.

“But what better event than a drive through where we can with cast members socially distance people can come thru in their own car and experience an incredible event,” said Living Nativity Director Chuck Spencer.

The Living Nativity is free. It runs each night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Christmas night. Gates close at 9 p.m. but the Living Nativity remains in operation until the last car reaches the exit, officials say.