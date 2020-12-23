‘Living Nativity’ drive-through Christmas event opens south of Fresno

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A family-friendly, drive-through Christmas event opened south of Fresno.

The Living Nativity is located near Riverdale High School at the corner of Marks and Mt. Whitney avenues.

Cast members recreate the birth of Jesus over a five acre site.

“But what better event than a drive through where we can with cast members socially distance people can come thru in their own car and experience an incredible event,” said Living Nativity Director Chuck Spencer.

The Living Nativity is free. It runs each night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Christmas night. Gates close at 9 p.m. but the Living Nativity remains in operation until the last car reaches the exit, officials say.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com