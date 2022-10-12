ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills coach Sean McDermott met with the media ahead of Sunday’s AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Isaiah McKenzie has cleared concussion protocol.
- Tre’Davious White returns to practice Wednesday, but will not play Sunday.
- Micah Hyde had neck surgery and is doing well.
Updates will be posted in this story; check back for more.
