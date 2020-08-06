Live streamed video shows priest in Beirut run for cover after explosions

News

by: WFLA/NBC

Posted: / Updated:

BEIRUT, Lebanon (WFLA/NBC) – A live stream video caught an incredible moment of shock wave and survival during a church service in Beirut on Tuesday during the very moment a deadly pair of explosions leveled part of the city.

In the video, a priest at the Paroisse Saint Maron is seen performing a mass as part of a scheduled live stream service.

The video shows some shaking and the lights go off.

At first, the priest is concerned, but keeps moving forward with the mass.

Seconds later, the building starts to crumble and parts of the ceiling start to come down as the priest dives for safety under cover nearby.

The camera topples over amid falling debris and lands near shattered glass, mostly likely from church windows.

The warehouse explosion Tuesday sent a devastating set of explosions across Beirut’s port area, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Both numbers are expected to rise as search and recovery efforts amid the rubble of the blast zone continue.

The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.