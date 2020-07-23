WATCH NOW: Clovis Unified town hall discussing students returning to campus

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified is holding an online ‘Return to School Town Hall’ Wednesday, to discuss and explain what school will look like in the coming school year.

The School District says the town hall will include details of the full online model required under the state’s current mandates. The event will also answer questions submitted by the community.

