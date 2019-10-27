LIVESTREAM ENDED – THIS VIDEO WAS PREVIOUSLY RECORDED
PG&E provides power shutoff updates as wildfires plague the state.
Speakers:
- Andy Vesey, Utility CEO and President, Pacific Gas and Electric Company
- Keith Stephens, Chief Communications Officer
- Mark Quinlan, Senior Director, Emergency Preparedness and Response
- Scott Strenfel, Chief Meteorologist
