Watch Live: Newsom hosts virtual roundtable with California restaurant owners and workers affected by virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will host a virtual roundtable Thursday afternoon with California restaurant owners and workers to discuss their experiences and insights for what recovery can and should look like for the restaurant industry in a new economic landscape coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

