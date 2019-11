PREGAME SHOW ENDED – THIS VIDEO WAS PREVIOUSLY RECORDED

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – We’re live before the Fresno State Bulldogs homecoming game against the Colorado State Rams.

Julia Lopez and Andrew Marden have the latest on what’s going on before the game starts at 4:30 p.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.