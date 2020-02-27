Newsom, state health officials provide update on California’s coronavirus response

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — State health officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide a public briefing on California’s response to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed a possible first case of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in California in the general public.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.