Madera County officials to speak concerning reopening businesses amid virus

Live Stream

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Members of the Madera County Board of Supervisors and the Madera County Sheriff are set to make a joint announcement Wednesday morning potentially concerning reopening businesses in the county amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman David Rogers, Chairman Pro-tem Robert Poythress are expected to speak alongside Sheriff Jay Varney.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know