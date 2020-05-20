Madera County officials to speak concerning reopening businesses amid virus

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Members of the Madera County Board of Supervisors and the Madera County Sheriff are set to make a joint announcement Wednesday morning potentially concerning reopening businesses in the county amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman David Rogers, Chairman Pro-tem Robert Poythress are expected to speak alongside Sheriff Jay Varney.

COVID-19 resource links:

