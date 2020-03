SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will speak after meeting with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and county public health officials around 1 p.m. The governor also visited the USNS Mercy hospital ship with Garcetti and receive a briefing on its mission in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.