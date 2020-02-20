Officials hold press conference following procession for 2nd firefighter killed in Porterville library fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire officials are holding a press conference Thursday following a procession for the second firefighter killed in Tuesday’s deadly Porterville Public Library fire.

The procession for Patrick Jones’ remains to the coroner’s office. left the library site at around 6:20 a.m. for the Tulare County Coroner’s Office in Tulare, according to the Porterville Fire Department.

Jones’ remains were found Wednesday evening within the library building. He was 25.

Thirty-five-year-old Fire Capt. Raymond Figueroa also died in the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

