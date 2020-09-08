Live picture from Meadow Lakes, south of the Creek Fire

Live picture from Meadow Lakes, south of the Creek Fire

MEADOW LAKES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sierra National Forest reports the Creek Fire is now at 143,929 Acres.

The CHP has closed Highway 168 at Huntington Lake Road and at the top of the four-lane . A CHP roadblock is in place.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the communities of Big Creek, Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake and Cascadel Woods.

Evacuation warnings are now in effect for all residents living in the Prather and Auberry areas. Also included are Jose Basin, Alder Spring, Mono Wind Casino, Meadow Lakes, and Mile High.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.