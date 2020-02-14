LIVE NOW: Latino issues at forefront of LULAC’s Democratic Presidential Town Hall at CSN Cheyenne campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is hosting a Presidential Town Hall with Democratic presidential candidates on Thursday, Feb. 13. in an effort to boost Latino turnout for the Nevada Democratic caucus.

The following Presidential candidates confirmed their participation to the town hall:

  • Senator Bernie Sanders (via video conference)
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Senator Amy Klobuchar
  • Tom Steyer

The Presidential Town Hall will take place in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) ahead of early voting at the Nevada caucus on Feb. 15 and is being televised and live-streamed by Telemundo Network.

There are nearly half a million eligible Hispanic voters in the state of Nevada out of nearly 1.6 million active registered voters.

This event will provide an opportunity for the Latino electorate in Nevada to hear directly from the candidates on important issues pertaining to the Latino community, including healthcare, economic security, immigration and other topics key to the state of Nevada.

