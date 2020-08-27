‘Live Like Molly’ movement encourages random acts of kindness in memory of Fresno woman killed in DUI crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — 23-year-old Molly Griffin was killed by a drunk driver in Fresno in 2015. She was a nurse and had a passion for helping others.

“My wife and I decided that we needed to celebrate how she lived, rather than focus on how she died,” said Molly’s father, Doug Griffin.

Every year on August 26, Molly’s birthday, also known as “Molly Day,” people are encouraged to “Live Like Molly” by performing random acts of kindness.

“Every year that we’ve done it, the one commonality is people are so grateful and frequently very surprised by the kindness, particularly when they hear the story behind it,” said Doug.

This year, Clovis Community College, where Molly took classes, held their “Live Like Molly Week” virtually, with themes for each day, like telling a family member how much you appreciate them or posting a positive quote on social media.

“People are just down because of this COVID thing. It’s just brutalizing people emotionally, so we wanted to bring a little light into the darkness that seems to have enveloped the county this year,” said Doug.

To celebrate his daughter’s birthday, Doug dropped off food to the staff at Madera Community Hospital, where Molly used to work.

He says people should strive to spread kindness in their communities every day, just like Molly did.

“Being kind isn’t a once a year, once a day sort of a thing,” said Doug. “I think if we’re going to turn the corner on so many of the things that are going on in this world, we have to make a conscious effort to do something about it.”

