List of cooling centers open in Fresno

Cooling Centers Open

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The National Weather Service expects temperatures to be in the triple digits in Fresno beginning Friday. Several cooling centers are now open.

Cooling centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo
  • Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor
  • Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler
  • Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the cooling centers will not allow the use of any recreational equipment or games while the cooling center is open to the public.

In addition to opening the cooling centers, the city’s FAX bus system will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling center sites when the centers are open.  To ride free, residents must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center. 

You can find the FAX schedule here.

