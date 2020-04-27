Live Now
Liquor store clerk shoots robbery suspect in Lindsay, police say

LINDSAY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A liquor store clerk in Lindsay shot a juvenile robbery suspect, police said Monday.

Lindsey police said they responded to the liquor store around 10:40 p.m. Sunday for people attempting to rob a store in the 700 block of Honolulu street.

According to police, three males entered the store, and at least one of the suspects was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

The manager took out his own gun, shooting one of the suspects — a male juvenile.

That suspect was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

The two remaining suspects — who police say were in their late teens or early 20s — fled the scene. Police said they recovered a replica gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lindsay Police at 559-562-2511.

