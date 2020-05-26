Lines for Fresno State’s sweet corn extended through the dirt lot on first day of sales

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and nothing says summer like Fresno State sweet corn.

The annual corn sale started Monday and customers had a lot of great things to say about it.

“I love their corn, the corn is very very sweet,” said Aaron Haynes.

“You can’t get that sweet crunchy taste at the corn in the stores it’s just amazing,” added Connie Espinoza.

Monday morning the lines for corn extended through the dirt lot next to the Gibson Farm Market.

One line was for those who wanted to go inside the market to purchase corn plus student-made products. The second and longer line was for those who only want to purchase corn.

There they could get pre-bagged corn, 10 ears for $7, while supplies lasted.

“I think having the two lines will space it out so people can get through it quickly and having the ore bagged means you don’t have to wait in line for other people to shop for more stuff,” said Britny Carillo.

Those who want to shop inside the market can, but a limit of 15 people will be allowed inside at a time.

“At this point in time we need to do everything that we can to keep everyone safe so having distance spots and face masks and limiting people it’s what we need to do this of year,” said Cindy Sterling, the first customer in line.

All customers are required to use the hand sanitizer provided and must purchase what they touch.

Masks are also required while shopping inside or outside.

“There is really no rush to get in the store if you feel uncomfortable coming anytime this week, you know we are open next week,” said Sydney Manning, the Farm Market student assistant.

The Gibson Farm Market will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

