Lindsay man arrested for hit and run with patrol car, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Lindsay man is arrested on Saturday after a colliding into a parked patrol car, according to police.

A Porterville Police officer says he was near the area of Olive Avenue and Highway 65 just before 9:30 p.m when a 2000 Honda Accord made an unsafe left turn and collided into the patrol car.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jorge Salas, 32.

Authorities say the Honda driver fled the scene southbound on Highway 65. The officer operating the patrol vehicle sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Salas had a suspended driver’s license due to a prior DUI and was required to operate vehicles equipped with an Ignition Interlock Device. Salas was found to have an active misdemeanor for a prior assault, according to authorities.

Officers say they located Salas at a home near South Western Avenue where he was arrested. The Honda was located abandoned in the parking lot of Lowe’s where it was seized for evidence.

Salas was booked into Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of $70,000 bail.

The collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Porterville CHP office at 559-784-7444

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.