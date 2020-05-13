Limited to half capacity, Fresno County parks will fill twice as fast

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno County’s parks reopened this week – but have so far seen fairly few visitors. Visitors are currently limited to fill only half of each park’s capacity.

Fresno County park officials will be monitoring cars entering and leaving the parks to know how many spaces are available.

“They’ll be able to track how many people we have. We’re looking at a limit of 50% – filling half those spots,” said Fresno County’s Jordan Scott. “As people leave more people can come in.”

The following parks are limited at 50% of regular capacity:

Avocado Lake Park (400 vehicles allowed)

Choinumni Park (30 vehicles allowed, 37 available camping sites)

Kearney Park (500 vehicles allowed)

Laton-Kingston Park (90 vehicles allowed)

Lost Lake Recreation Area (300 vehicles allowed, 18 available camping sites)

Skaggs Bridge Park (90 vehicles allowed)

Winton Park (50 vehicles allowed)

Park hours remain unchanged and park restrooms remain open, but play structures and picnic shelters are closed in a bid to discourage large gathering.

“We’re hoping people will come in and keep group gatherings small to 10 people or fewer and just find opportunities to enjoy the outdoors but keep each other safe,” said Scott.

