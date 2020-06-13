Limited capacity, sanitation plan in place for businesses as Fresno County moves into Phase 3

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno County is moving into Phase 3 of reopening with more businesses coming back online. This round brings more entertainment options back.

For the first time in nearly three months museums, casino, bars and several other businesses can open their doors.

“We still have our St. Patty’s and Easter (decorations up). We missed all those holidays so we still have those decorations up,” Michelle Guevara general manager Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen said Friday.

Guevara said news they could reopen came quicker than expected.

“It’s been a crazy week we’re here from like 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. just trying to get everything ready and safe and sanitized,” Guevara said.

More businesses including gyms, zoos, and bars were permitted to open Friday if they had measures such as limited capacity and a sanitation plan in place.

“We put signs on the bar top. We’re not allowing anybody to sit there,” Guevara said.

Some other businesses are still waiting for the green light. The state announced personal care services can reopen on the 19th. But the county is asking they wait until the 26th.

“It will give our team and our environmental health experts a little bit of extra time to work with these industries to make sure that they have safe practices and good information and resources in place,” Dr. Rais Vohra the county’s interim health officer said.

Nail salon owner Maggie Bryan said she’s happy there’s finally a set date. But disappointed to fall behind the state’s timetable

“Pushing it one more week is just costing us more money,” Bryan said.

She said she’s spent a lot of money on upgrades, when no income is coming in.

“We had to make an investment with masks, thermometers, face shields and table shields. I had to do a big investment,” she said.

Guevara said they’ve also made many changes and are happy to be back in businesses.

“We’re doing everything on our side, we’re following the state guidelines to a T. We want everyone to feel safe, customers and employees. We want to reopen,” she said.

These reopening come as COVID-19 cases are seeing a surge. The Department of Health said it’s something they’re closely watching.

