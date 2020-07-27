‘Lift Every Voice’ mural tour reveals latest mural in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The ‘Lift Every Voice’ mural tour continued in Fresno Sunday revealing its latest mural.

The title of the latest mural is ‘Know your soil, grow your earth, love your roots, and rest.’

The mural was painted by four Black women artists.

They say the mural shows a black woman sleeping on a bed of flowers – its meant to show how African-Americans are connected to nature and the farming community in the Central Valley.

You can check out the mural on 367 N. First Street.

