REEDLEY, Calif. — At Airtime BMX in Reedley, there’s a young athlete who likes to live life in the fast lane.

“So I’ve been racing six 2021 for like a year and then I turned seven like a week back,” said Lane Brixey, a local BMX rider.

Lane Brixey has only been racing for about a year and he is quickly moving up the ranks and has already earned himself a nickname.

“He’s called Fast Lane and there’s a reason for that,” explained Paul Huebert, Airtime BMX Track Director. “He’s very talented, he started out as a beginner and he moved through the class quickly, he actually dominated his class.”

Brixey will be competing in the Race of Champion in Tulsa, Oklahoma over Thanksgiving. It’s an event that is “invite only” and he’ll be going up against some of the best riders in the country.

“I know that he’s able to beat those kids, I know that he is,” said Michelle Brixey, Lane’s mother. “I don’t want to persuade his mind, I just want him to go into it doing what he does and what he loves, and enjoying it.”

Huebert agrees with that mindset.

“That way no matter what, even if you don’t win, even if you don’t make the main, at least you know in your heart that you gave a hundred percent. You can’t do better than that,” Huebert added.

Brixey has been putting in the work and continues to get better at BMX. He recently learned how to jump.

“I can jump the second one [jump],” Brixey explained. “But I can’t jump the first one because it’s a little round, but the second and third and fourth are sharp.”

If anyone is considering trying BMX for the first time, just listen to the Southwest region champion.

“If you want to ride a bike, you can ride a bike,” explained Brixey.

If you’d like to help Lane Brixey and his mother Michelle with travel costs to Tulsa, Oklahoma you can visit their GoFundMe page here.