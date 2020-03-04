Library kiosk inside Sierra Vista mall to close temporarily

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Public Library will temporarily stop services to the self-service kiosk that is located inside the Sierra Vista Mall on Thursday.

The kiosk which has been at this location since 2014 will be maintained for the next phase of service at a new, not yet identified location, according to the Fresno County Public library.

The stand was installed as an independent, self-service branch of the Fresno County Public Library.

The kiosk is loaded with books, movies, CDs, audiobooks and other library materials for library customers. Aside from the materials that are already pre-loaded into the kiosk, customers can request to have specific materials routed to the kiosk where they can check it out.

For more information about library programs, services, and specific branch hours, please go to www.fresnolibrary.org or contact Rocky Vang at (559) 600-6274.

