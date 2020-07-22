‘Let’s bring him home’; community gathers to pray for missing Madera toddler

MADERA, California (KGPE) – A group gathered at Courthouse Park in Madera Tuesday to pray for missing 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran.

The event marks a week since his parents say they last saw him.

It comes as Madera Police revealed Thaddesus’s parents stopped cooperating with the investigation. A family member tells Eyewitness News those accusations are false – and they have hired a lawyer.

At the vigil in Madera, many wore red and blue – the same colors as the Spiderman pants police department says Thaddeus was last seen wearing.

A group has gathered at Courthouse Park in Madera for a prayer vigil for #missing 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/BN0GpQ8yYT — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) July 22, 2020

“God forbid it ever happened to one of my children, but if it did, then I would want the community to stand and be behind me, next to me,” said organizer and mother Jessica Gonzales.

The prayer vigil was organized by a group of around 10 mothers who were organizing search parties and printing hundreds of flyers to place around the city.

Signs like this one are posted all over the Madera neighborhood where #missing 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran was last seen by his parents a week ago. Tonight the community organized a prayer vigil at Courthouse Park at 7pm. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/7lAAvZkSh3 — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) July 22, 2020

“We just want to bring him home safe and alive,” said Sunndeep Sran, ​Thaddeus’s father’s second cousin.

“The Sran family appreciates every effort everyone is making,” said Sunndeep.

Sunndeep says her kids go to school with Thaddeus’s siblings, but she hasn’t spoken to the parents since school was out in March.​

“We know as much as the media, what the police department is saying, so we are all in support of bringing Thaddeus home,” said Sran.

Many at the prayer vigil shared well wishes on a poster that they hoped to give to Thaddeus’s parents.​

“It’s every parent’s worst fear to have their kid go missing. I would do this for anybody, it’s not just Thaddeus. If it was anyone else in the world that needed my help I’d do the same thing,” said organizer Victoria Castanede.

A week may have passed but hope to find Thaddeus lives on.

​”Let’s find him, let’s bring him home,” said Castanede.

