“Let them know we miss them,” Central Unified holds numerous parades for students

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE) – Central Unified had numerous parades on Friday for their students to enjoy.

Dozens and dozens of cars lined up decorated with balloons, tassels, and positive messages.

Geoff Garratt is the Principal for Polk Elementary School. He said it was nice to see his students today.

“Just to be able to get into the neighborhoods and to be able to see our families and see our students and just have encouraging words that you see on all of our vehicles and let them know we miss them and let them know we are always thinking of them,” said Garratt.

Garratt said it’s been hard not seeing students everyday. He said he misses their daily interactions.

“That disappears for them and it disappears for us so there’s a void so just the excitement of being able to fill that void,” said Garratt.

The teachers filled that void with a parade of cars driving neighborhood to neighborhood waving at everyone who comes out.

Sandi Morehead is the Principal for Herndon Barstow Elementary School. She said this was one way to show her students how much she cares.

“Making this connection to our kids after being separated with them for three weeks is everything to us,” said Morehead. “We wanted to start our spring break with our kids knowing that we miss them and we love them.”

Morehead said seeing the smiles on her students faces was priceless and this will give her staff motivation.

“We are just making the best out of this situation and we hope everyone is at this time. Keep your distance, wash your hands, and wave,” said Morehead.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.