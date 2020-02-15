Lemoore Police seize $300k worth of marijuana product, 2 arrested

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Lemoore Police Department arrested two people for child endangerment and marijuana sales on Thursday.

Investigators served a search warrant at a home at 700 block of Carla Drive and found evidence of marijuana sales, psychedelic mushrooms and over $30,000 in cash.

Police arrested 34-year-old Alex Huie and 24-year-old Teresa France Pena.

The total value of the marijuana-based product was $300,000.

Police say there was a child inside the home and was turned over to Child Protective Services.

Huie and Franco Pena were transported to the Kings County Jail where they were booked for child endangerment, sale of material containing a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana for sale.

Their bail was set at $75,000.

