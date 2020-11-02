Lemoore neighborhood shaken after random shooting targets home

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE) — A south Valley neighborhood is shaken after their house is targeted in a random shooting.

Lemoore Police say it happened on the 1300 block of San Simeon Drive at around 1:15 a.m. One of the bullets struck the wall of a kids’ bedroom.

The homeowners say the neighborhood is honest and hardworking. So for someone to shoot at home especially where kids sleep is frightening.

No one was in the room when the shooting occurred, a neighbor’s surveillance camera did catch the suspect’s vehicle.

While the gunshot happened around 1:15 a.m., the suspect was parked on the street at around 11:40 p.m.

The gunshot woke up the homeowner and his girlfriend, and say they didn’t realize what happened until one of their kids alerted them to glass in the room. Which lead them to find a bullet still in the wall.

“There’s a lot of kids in this neighborhood, kind of why we picked to live here. We can be outside playing in the front yard. Um, don’t have to worry about too many people driving a hundred miles down the street, you know, it’s a real close-knit community here. This street, in particular, everyone knows each other it seems like,” Timothy Welsh said.

Police say shootings are very unusual in that part of town.

Anyone who may recognize the vehicle in the surveillance video should call police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.