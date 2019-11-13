Breaking News
Lemoore man has a close encounter with a great white shark while fishing

LEMOORE, California (KSEE) – What was supposed to be a relaxing day fishing in Cambria turned into a Lemoore Man’s nightmare.

David Zamora was out fishing in his kayak off the central coast on October 25. He was catching something for dinner but he almost became the main course.

“It was a real calm spot just past the seaweed,” said Zamora. “Next thing I know, impact. Something threw me out the kayak.”

Zamora said at first he didn’t know what hit him, but judging by the impact it must have been something big.

“As I was heading into the water I was able to take a glimpse of what was biting on my kayak,” said Zamora. “It was a great white shark!”

Within seconds of getting knocked into the ocean, he knew he needed to get out of the ocean and back onto his kayak.

“So within about 15 seconds I was back on the kayak which was flipped upside down and was sinking,” said Zamora.

His kayak was sinking from the numerous puncture holes from the shark bite. Which also left some teeth behind. Zamora said once he was back on his kayak he started to call for help.

“I was just trying to get help out there,” said Zamora. “My number one thing was someone come and rescue me.”

So, Zamora called for help using his radio. It took 18 minutes for a small fishing boat to respond saving him from his sinking kayak. Zamora said this is something he will never forget or relive again.

“As far as going out on a kayak again I don’t think that will ever happen again,” said Zamora.

