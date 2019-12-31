Lemoore man arrested for selling marijuana to minors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Lemoore was arrested for selling marijuana to minors.

Police say 19-year-old Dexter Kelly was selling marijuana to kids under the age of 14.

Investigators from the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block of West Hanford Armona Road in Lemoore on Dec. 27.

Officials say while searching Kelly’s home, evidence of marijuana sales was found, as well as evidence of sales of a controlled substance, and a loaded firearm with the serial number removed.

The suspect was transported to the Kings County Jail where he was booked for selling marijuana to minors under the age of 14, child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, possession of a loaded and unlocked firearm within reach of a child, and marijuana sales.

Kelly’s bail was set at $190,000.

