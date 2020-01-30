Lemoore girls remember Kobe with special shirts, moment of silence

LEMOORE, Calif. — At the Lemoore girls basketball game against Hanford Wednesday night, Kobe Bryant and the other crash victims were in the thoughts of the fans and players.

The Lemoore girls wore special warmup shirts with “Mamba” and “2” on the front, and “Bryant” and “24” on the back.

There was also a special moment of silence before the game for exactly 24.2 seconds, symbolic of the No. 24 of Kobe Bryant, and the No. 2 of his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Hanford ended up winning this battle of league unbeatens, 79-64