Lee, Weaver come up short in bid to qualify for U.S. Open

(KGPE) – A handful of golfers with ties to the Central Valley, headlined by former Fresno State standout Alex Lee and former U.S. Amateur runner-up Michael Weaver, failed to qualify Monday for next week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Both Lee and Weaver survived U.S. Open local qualifying at Dragonfly Golf Club in early May, but came up short in their 36-hole final qualifiers Monday.



Weaver, a Clovis West alum, who played in the 2013 Masters and U.S. Open as an amateur, shot 2-over at the Atlanta qualifying site, and finished in the middle of the pack at the Piedmont Driving Club, where five qualifying spots were up for grabs.



There were also five spots available at Rolling Hills Country Club in southern California, and Lee flirted with advancing for most of the day there, but ultimately finished at 2-under and tied for 22nd place, along with two-time reigning Fresno city Amateur Champion Ethan Davidson.



Current Fresno State golfer Kevin Huff also failed to qualify out of the southern California site, as he finished at 1-over-par and tied for 42nd.



Ex-Clovis North standout Blake Hathcoat actually led for a time during the first round at his qualifier in Richland, Washington, but just missed out on one of two qualifying spots available there. He finished at 2-under-par and tied for fourth.