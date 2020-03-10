Led by Lewis, cinderella Sierra Pacific hunting another state title

HANFORD, Calif. — Behind the entertaining play of senior Celeste Lewis, the Sierra Pacific girls basketball team is on the brink of playing for a second state title in the last three years.

She makes shots from all angles, and is known for delivering no-look passes that would make point guards in the NBA proud.

Caruthers head coach Anna Almeida, whose blue raiders just barely edged Sierra Pacific in the Division-IV Valley championship game nine days ago, is a big fan of Lewis.

“I got to watch her grow up,” said Almeida. “She was a lot smaller and skinnier when she was little, but she did the exact same thing. She was real smooth and she’s so smart. It’s crazy. She’s fluid. She has a basketball I.Q. that most players don’t have.”

The 11th-seeded Golden Bears have will travel to No. 1 Colfax on Tuesday night, in the Division-IV Northern California Regional final.

With a win, the Bears would play in the Division-IV state championship game on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.