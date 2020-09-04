Lawmakers in California to request an emergency audit of EDD

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Lawmakers in California will request an emergency audit of the Employment Development Department’s response to COVID-19.

The chairman of the joint legislative audit committee says they are at backlogs in processing claims. And efforts to improve call center operations and efficiencies.

Since mid-March, the EDD has processed more than 11-million claims in California and paid out nearly 77-billion dollars in unemployment benefits.

