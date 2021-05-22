Law enforcement, business owner offer perspective on Old Town Clovis double homicide

CLOVIS, Calif (KGPE) – Two men are dead and another man was injured after a shooting at a bar in Old Town Clovis early Saturday morning.

Clovis police say around 2:00 a.m. multiple calls came in for shots fired at the Palace Bar near Clovis Ave. and 5th street. Investigators are still looking for a suspect.

The victims have been identified by authorities as 21-year-old Merehildo Luna of Fresno and 27-year-old Andres Sanchez of Sanger.

A double homicide in Old Town Clovis marks the city’s first and second homicide of the year, according to a Clovis Police Department spokesperson.

Clovis Avenue between 4th and 5th streets was closed most of Saturday morning as police investigated the deadly night. Police arrived within minutes of the call.

“They located two people down inside the bar and then one was located outside the bar who had run out,” said Lt. Jim Munro with Clovice Police. “They tried to perform life-saving measures on the two inside the bar.”

One man died at the scene, the other at the hospital where the third man is in stable condition. Lt Munro says the alleged shooter and the victims had a confrontation earlier in the evening, but it’s unclear what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

“We do know that there was some type of confrontation earlier in the evening,” Munro said. “But there was no fistfight or anything before the shooting occurred. We can confirm that.”

Jessica Roche owns Parisien Bakery across the street from Palace Bar. She says she and her staff get in around 2:30 a.m. or 3:00 a.m. most mornings to prepare for the busy morning rush. She says she couldn’t believe the block where she has had her bakery for seven years, was part of a crime scene Saturday morning.

“To pull up today and see yellow tape and sirens and the lights going on was very unusual for us,” she said.

Roch says she wasn’t able to open until 10:00 a.m. Saturday because of the investigation. She says a homicide in the middle of Old Town Clovis is shocking.

“Some of the customers today thought that we were filming a movie,” Roche said. “That’s how unheard of it is in Old Town.”

Police say surveillance video inside and outside the bar will help them learn more about the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked by authorities to contact Clovis police at

(559) 324-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.