FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Cell service and communication impacts several who are evacuating the Creek Fire.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people who have safely evacuated to register themselves as ‘Safe’ through the American Red Cross.

Visit here to register as a safe evacuee or to check on registrants.

