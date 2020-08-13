Latino Valley leaders ask for more support for farmworkers from the state

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — More than 40 Latino leaders across the Central Valley sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday asking for more support for farmworkers.

Some of those who signed the letter included Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria, Council President Miguel Arias, Councilman Luis Chávez, and Councilman Nelson Esparza.

“Who is most being impacted? It’s the farmworker community. They can’t afford to miss work because guess what? They don’t get sick leave. If they miss one or seven days of work or two weeks, there goes half their rent payment,” Soria said.

As a daughter of retired farmworkers, Soria said she felt a responsibility to speak up for not just the city of Fresno.

Newsom has promised $52 million to the Central Valley, but Soria said more is needed to better support essential farmworkers, something community-based organizations have also been pushing for.

On Tuesday, Fresno County signed a contract with the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) for around $5 million to ramp up COVID-19 efforts. The EOC will then work with community-based organizations, who have drafted a plan.

That plan includes:

A health education curriculum on COVID-19

Prevention efforts with community health workers deployed throughout the county to promote testing

Financial support to allow essential workers to properly isolate

“What becomes a major barrier for our families in the valley is being able to stay home and losing out on pay,” said Dr. Tania Pacheco-Werner, the assistant director of the Central Valley Health Policy Institute, which helped draft the plan.

On Wednesday, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said he met with members of the agriculture industry and advocates on Tuesday and they’re trying to form a “work group” to address the challenges agriculture workers are facing as well as try to find better ways to test in rural areas.

“This is a very vulnerable population, but at the same time, they’re a very essential population because they’re the ones that really keep food in our grocery stores and get food on our table,” Vohra said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.