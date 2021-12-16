Latest storm system this morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another storm system crosses Central California through the first half of the day Thursday.

Here’s the latest timing of the frontal passage:

There’s far less precipitation with this faster-moving system than the one that hit Monday and Tuesday. However, totals will still be quite decent and driving conditions tricky in the mountains due to the low snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas of the Sierra Nevada much of the day.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Sierra Nevada north of Tulare County starting 4 PM Wednesday afternoon through 1 PM Thursday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Sequoia National Park starting at 10 PM this evening through 1 PM Thursday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 12-24 inches are possible, with most of the snow falling Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Yosemite Valley through 10 AM Thursday morning. Snow and wind in the Sierra Nevada will make travel difficult during this time period. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss