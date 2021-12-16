Latest storm system this morning

Another storm system crosses Central California through the first half of the day Thursday.

Here’s the latest timing of the frontal passage:

There’s far less precipitation with this faster-moving system than the one that hit Monday and Tuesday. However, totals will still be quite decent and driving conditions tricky in the mountains due to the low snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Sierra Nevada north of Tulare County starting 4 PM Wednesday afternoon through 1 PM Thursday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Sequoia National Park starting at 10 PM this evening through 1 PM Thursday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 12-24 inches are possible, with most of the snow falling Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Yosemite Valley through 10 AM Thursday morning. Snow and wind in the Sierra Nevada will make travel difficult during this time period. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.