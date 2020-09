LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders have announced its team captains for the 2020 season.

The captains include:

Kyle Wilber

Derek Carr

Maliek Collins

Rodney Hudson

Nick Kwiatkoski

Erik Harris

The Raiders’ first game is this Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. against the Carolina Panthers.

Your 2020 Captains. pic.twitter.com/9BToIzdsf1 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 8, 2020

