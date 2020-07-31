LAPD looking for additional victims after 51-year-old electrician arrested who frequented Fresno

CANOGA PARK, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who frequented Fresno was arrested on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and numerous related charges with two victims, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD said they arrested 51-year-old Alejandro Solano-Romero, who they say was previously employed as an electrician and has worked in numerous cities throughout California. Solano-Romero has frequented the city of Fresno and Northern California. 

Authorities said these crimes occurred from 1998 to 2019. Detectives are seeking any additional victims who have not previously reported similar crimes committed by Solano-Romero.

His bail for the charges has been set at $7,000,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Topanga Detective Padilla at 818-756-3376. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). 

