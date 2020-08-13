Lake Fire threatens structures in Lake Hughes area of Angeles National Forest

Firefighters are battling a 400-acre fire in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest Wednesday afternoon.

The so-called Lake Fire was reported near Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads and is threatening structures.

Forest officials said the blaze has a “rapid rate of spread.” It was first reported at 50 acres and rapidly grew in size.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials asked residents in the area to be prepared to evacuate.

Aerial video provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department showed a large plume of thick smoke in the area. Smoke could be seen as far as Venice Beach, a photo from Los Angeles County lifeguards showed.

Your #AngelesNF is responding to a brush fire near Lake Hughes Rd. The fire is 50 acres with rapid rate of spread. We have a started a second alarm response. This will be the #LakeFire. pic.twitter.com/02H5xWmh7p — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 12, 2020

**UPDATE** #LakeFire has been updated to 400 acres. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 12, 2020

BRUSH FIRE 8/12/20 @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters assisting @Angeles_NF with the #LakeFire off Lake Hughes Road north of Warm Springs. pic.twitter.com/IN9Ce833Uq — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) August 12, 2020

