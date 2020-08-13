Lake Fire threatens structures in Lake Hughes area of Angeles National Forest

News

by: Cindy Von Quednow

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters are battling a 400-acre fire in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest Wednesday afternoon.

The so-called Lake Fire was reported near Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads and is threatening structures.

Forest officials said the blaze has a “rapid rate of spread.” It was first reported at 50 acres and rapidly grew in size.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials asked residents in the area to be prepared to evacuate.

Aerial video provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department showed a large plume of thick smoke in the area. Smoke could be seen as far as Venice Beach, a photo from Los Angeles County lifeguards showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com