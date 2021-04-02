LA judge disciplined a third time for bad behavior on bench

April 05 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County judge with a history of bad behavior has been disciplined for being irritable with defense lawyers and telling an acquitted man that “there’s no question in my mind that you’re guilty.”

The Commission on Judicial Performance said Friday that it publicly admonished Judge Patrick Connolly for displaying improper demeanor toward two criminal defense lawyers and for an inappropriate remark after a jury verdict.

It was the third time Connolly has been disciplined since he became a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge in 2009. Connolly did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

