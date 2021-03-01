L.A. County hits record low of positive COVID-19 tests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County, which was among the hardest-hit by the deadly winter coronavirus surge, is reporting good news as California’s overall COVID-19 rate continues to plummet.

The county of 10 million reported under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, taking it down to numbers not seen since before the surge began in late fall. And the rate of tests that were positive for the virus has plunged to a record low of just 3%.

County health officials say vaccinations and people heeding social distancing are helping.