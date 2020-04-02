COVID-19 Information

Kuest plans to turn pro a little sooner than expected

(KSEE/KGPE) — Because of the coronavirus, BYU star golfer Peter Kuest, a Clovis West product, is hoping to get an early start to his professional career.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Kuest was having a magical senior season. Kuest had already won three tournaments for BYU, and posted the best scoring average in BYU program history (69.42), and the sixth-best amongst all NCAA Division I golfers this season.

He is ranked the 18th-best golfer in the nation in Golfstat’s latest individual, Division I college rankings, and No. 10 overall in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

He was one of ten golfers named to the Haskins Award Final Watch List on Tuesday. The Haskins Award is presented annually to the most outstanding male collegiate golfer in the United States.

Kuest was in the mix to finish off his college career with an individual national championship in May, and his BYU team had its best chance in years of winning a team championship.

But with the rest of the springs sports season now cancelled because of COVID-19, Kuest says his plan is to turn pro a little earlier than expected.

“I’ll have Canadian Q-school, hopefully the third week in May in Arizona,” said Kuest over the phone Wednesday. “And then hopefully, the PGA Tour season gets started back up, (in the) beginning of June, and hopefully, (I’ll) get some PGA Tour starts, but we’ll see.”

That’s Plan-A.

But Kuest also said that if the professional tours remain cancelled through the summer, he might consider coming back for another year of college, since the NCAA this week, granted this year’s spring sports seniors that option.

For the time being, Peter is still based in Utah, where he still has daily access to golf courses, and can practice every day.

