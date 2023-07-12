

Nicholasville, KY – It has been a life-changing couple of weeks for Clovis West alum Peter Kuest on the PGA TOUR, and this week in Kentucky, the story could get even better.

The 25-year-old former All-American at BYU had no status on the PGA TOUR to start the season, after finishing outside the top 100 on last year’s Korn Ferry Tour standings, and finishing tied for 126th at the Final Stage of Q-School.

That meant he was guaranteed no starts on the PGA TOUR this season, but Kuest turned a sponsor’s exemption at the AT&T Byron Nelson in early May into a T14 at the event, a career-best finish on the PGA TOUR for him, which earned him a career-high check for $163,875.

He then Monday qualified for the RBC Canadian Open a month later, where he finished T57, but things really took off for Peter at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit two weeks ago.

He again Monday qualified for the event, the third time he had accomplished that feat this season, and after sharing the first round lead after an opening 64 (-8), he posted a T4 finish, which netted him a big check for $370,333, and earned him a bunch of critical non-member FedExCup points.

The top ten finish in Detroit got him into the John Deere Classic last week in Illinois, where he again played well, finishing T17, which netted him another $112,850, and earned him enough non-member FedEx Cup points to earn him Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the PGA TOUR season.

To earn that distinction, Kuest had to earn points equal to No. 150 on the 2022 FedExCup list.

As a Special Temporary Member, he earns a spot in a conditional category on the TOUR Priority Ranking at the next reshuffle (which will happen after the Barbasol this week), and is now free to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions through the remainder of the PGA Tour season in the fall.

He is hoping to take advantage of one of those sponsor’s exemptions at the Barbasol this week, and was asked at a pre-tournament media session on Tuesday about earning the Special Temporary Membership.

“We get to play multiple weeks in a row, and don’t really have to do the Monday qualifier grind, so that’s always nice,” said Kuest. “Getting to come to a course, and take Monday off, and just kind of rest a little bit.”

There is still a lot at stake for Kuest over the rest of this season.

One or two more good finishes through the TOUR’s fall finish will put him in a strong position to earn a full PGA TOUR membership in 2024, since it will likely allow him to earn enough non-member FedExCup points to be equivalent to No. 125 on this year’s season-long standings, the threshold required to secure full membership next season.

As a non-member, Kuest is not eligible this season for the three-event FedExCup playoffs taking place in August, but after this week, there are still three other PGA TOUR events before the playoffs, and seven more fall events after the playoffs that Kuest has a chance of playing in.

This week’s Barbasol Championship is an opposite field event on the PGA TOUR, while many of the top names on the TOUR are playing in the TOUR’s other event this week, the Genesis Scottish Open, as players get ready for the season’s final major, The Open Championship, at Royal Liverpool in England next week.

Because it’s an opposite field event, the Barbasol champion will receive 300 FedExCup points, 200 less than will be available to the winner of the Scottish Open, and the overall purse in Kentucky is $3.8 million, compared to $9 million overseas.

But that also means the overall quality of the field is not as strong, and not surprisingly, the Barbasol Championship has shown a penchant for first-time winners, most recently Trey Mullinax (2022) and Seamus Power (2021).

After his recent strong play, Kuest is now considered one of the favorites to take home the title in Kentucky by the oddsmakers, checking in at 22-1 odds to win according to William Hill sportsbooks, with only three other golfers listed at lower odds.

Before he Monday qualified for the Valero Texas Open in late March, Kuest was ranked No. 1204 in the world, but now sits at No. 327 after his impressive performances the last two weeks.