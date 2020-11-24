KSEE24 hosts 11th annual Turkey Drive on Tuesday to help feed Valley families

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — We are once again partnering with Catholic Charities to help feed hungry families this Thanksgiving.

Join us for the 11th annual KSEE24 Turkey Drive on Tuesday – from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Turkeys or monetary donations are being collected at the KSEE24 studios located at 5035 E. McKinley Avenue.

Due to COVID-19, we’ve made some changes this year. We’re asking people to put the turkeys in the trunk of their car. When you arrive, just pop the trunk and a volunteer will collect it.

