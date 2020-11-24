KSEE24 hosts 11th annual Turkey Drive on Tuesday to help feed Valley families

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — We are once again partnering with Catholic Charities to help feed hungry families this Thanksgiving.

Join us for the 11th annual KSEE24 Turkey Drive on Tuesday – from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Turkeys or monetary donations are being collected at the KSEE24 studios located at 5035 E. McKinley Avenue.

Due to COVID-19, we’ve made some changes this year. We’re asking people to put the turkeys in the trunk of their car. When you arrive, just pop the trunk and a volunteer will collect it.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com