FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – More than 60 porches in the Fresno Tower District will transform into stages for the 2023 Tower Porchfest.

The free community music and art showcase will be held on April 29th from noon to 8:00p.m.

The event will feature more than 170 performances from more than 50 artists.

Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or skate from porch to porch to watch local bands perform.

Organizers have created a map on its website of each of the porch-stages. You can see it here.

The community-built event started three years ago during the pandemic and has continued to grow each year.