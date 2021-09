SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sanger District Chamber of Commerce will be welcoming Tom Flores back to the city Saturday.

The welcome home celebration will take place on Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. The celebration will have a ribbon-cutting for Tom Flores Blvd and a mural unveiling.

Tom Flores was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021.