Welcome Caroline Collins to the KSEE24 news team

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The newest member of the KSEE24 news family joins Brody Logan and Reuben Contreras starting Tuesday on KSEE24 Sunrise and Midday.

Meet Caroline Collins! Caroline comes to the Central Valley from western Pennsylvania having just made the five-day-long drive across the country with her dad. She loves to golf and has already started searching for the best places in the valley to get in 18.

First day on the new job! I’m observing this morning – on air tomorrow! @KSEE24 @BrodyLogan Watch us from 5 to 7 AM & 11 to Noon Monday – Friday! ☕️❤️☀️ pic.twitter.com/fJiIHMgXCB — Caroline Collins (@CarolineonTV) December 1, 2020

You can find Caroline on social media at CarolineonTV on all platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.